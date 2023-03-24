‘4 dead in mine roof cave-in in Dhanbad’

Ranchi/ Dhanbad: A ruling JMM lawmaker told the Jharkhand House that at least four miners were killed and many others were severely wounded when the roof of an active BCCL mine in Dhanbad caved in during illegal mining on Thursday. The incident took place in West Modidih Colliery which is operated by an outsourced company, he claimed.

BJP MLA Dhullu Mahto also raised the issue in the House. BCCL officials and local police, however, denied the occurence of the incident.

An eye witness told reporters at the spot that the incident occurred around 5 am on Thursday when a section of residents from surrounding ‘bastis’ (miners’ slums) were reportedly engaged in illegal mining. The mine roof caved in suddenly in which some of them were crushed under the debris.