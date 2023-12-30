4 arrested from Tripura in Indo-Bangla border human trafficking case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Friday arrested four more accused involved in illegal infiltration into India via Tripura, an official said.



According to the official, the arrests, made in a joint operation with the Tripura Police, were part of the probe into the human trafficking case registered by the federal agency in Guwahati in October.

The agency said the accused would be brought to Guwahati in Assam after obtaining orders from the court at Tripura’s Agartala for their further production before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati.

On November 8, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 29 key operatives following nationwide raids on human trafficking syndicates involved in the case.

As per investigations, the NIA said the accused arrested in fresh raids in Tripura were located close to the Indo-Bangladesh international border and were linked with the 29 people arrested earlier.

‘They had been carrying out human trafficking activities at the behest of racketeers belonging to well-organised syndicates active in several districts of the northeastern state of Tripura. The network of syndicates was further connected to operatives based in other parts of India,’ a spokesperson of the agency said.