4 arrested for sexual assault of minor from Bangladesh

kolkata: Four people, including a middleman was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a Bangladeshi minor at Montopla in Bagda. The minor, along with two other minors, had come to India illegally with the help of a middleman in the hope of finding work in Kolkata.

It has been reported that the middleman allegedly took the minors to a poultry farm at Montopla on Friday. On the same night, the middleman and three of his friends allegedly sexually assaulted one of the minors while two others escaped. Hearing the victim’s cry, villagers came to the poultry farm and caught the four accused, who were later handed over to the police. The minor was rescued and sent to a sub-divisional hospital.