37% rise in incidents of stroke from 1990 to 2019

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, it has come to notice that the crude incidents rate of stroke has increased in India by 37 percent from 1990 to 2019.



Citing the findings of a study conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Minister of State for Health Satya Pal Singh Baghel said that the population-based stroke registry is more in rural areas of Ludhiana in compare in urban areas of Punjab’s largest industrial city.

In reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Baghel said that the ongoing population-based registry in Dibrugarh (Assam) observed that hemorrhagic stroke is more prevalent in rural population, which accounts to 65.1 percent of the total stroke cases and most of the stroke patients are younger.

The minister further said that ICMR’s National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR) is also conducting 38 hospital-based stroke registries and six population-based registries.

However, Baghel, who has been recently shifted to Health Ministry from Law Ministry, stated that the age standardized incidence as well as disability adjusted life years have decreased by 8.8 percent and 33.4 percent respectively.

As part of National Health Mission (NHM), the Health Ministry provides technical and financial support to the states/UTs under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). Stroke is an integral part of NP-NCD. The assistance is provided on the basis of proposals received from the states/UTs.