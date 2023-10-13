36 weapons, over 300 rounds of ammo seized by security forces in Manipur

Churachandpur: Security forces in Manipur have seized 36 weapons and over 300 rounds of ammunition during search operations in various parts of the state over the last four days, police said on Friday.



The seized weapons include carbines, rifles, pistols, grenades, country-made mortars and a canon, besides explosives, they said.

Police said the weapons were recovered following search operations by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Thoubal, Bishnupur Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts.

According to a press statement by Manipur Police, the search operations also led to the arrest of three UNLF cadres from Imphal West. Police said they were involved in extortion activities.

Security forces also ensured the movement of 370 vehicles along NH-37 (connecting Imphal and Jiribam) and 250 vehicles along NH-2 (Imphal to Dimapur) carrying essential items.