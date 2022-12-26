'36 deaths due to spurious liquor in Haryana since 2016'

Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that three persons in Sonipat district and one person in Panipat died on November 22, 2022 due to the consumption of spurious and illicit liquor. Besides this, in the year 2016, a total of two people and in the year 2020, a total of 30 people died in the various districts of the state.

Thus, a total of 36 deaths have been registered in different districts from the year 2016 to 2022 (till date) in the state.

Vij was responding to a calling attention motion moved during the first day of the Winter Session in the Vidhan Sabha here Monday.

Vij informed that in the year 2016, a total of two deaths occurred due to the consumption of spurious and illicit liquor. Similarly, a total of 30 deaths occurred in 2020 and four in 2022. In order to prevent the business of illegal and spurious liquor in the state, the Police Department has been taking intensive and prompt action at various levels, in which 18,136 people were arrested in the year 2016. Apart from this, 3,63,323 illicit liquor bottles, 14,455 illicit liquor bottles and 21 distilleries, 5,49,884 english liquor bottles and 94,968 beer bottles were recovered.

Vij informed that the excise and taxation department, Haryana is conducting regular checking of liquor vends to ensure that there is no illegal sale of liquor. The district staff has also been directed to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed in all wholesale licensed premises in the district and the live feed is available to the DETC (Excise), to curb any illegal sale of liquor.