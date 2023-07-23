35 stations of NF Railway under ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’

MALIGAON: The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched recently for development of Railway stations on Indian Railways. So far 1309 Railway Stations have been identified under this scheme including 35 no. of stations under the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway.

Some of the major stations of NFR includes Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Kamakhya, New Tinsukia, New Bongaigaon, Katihar, Kokrajhar, Lumding, Dimapur, Siliguri Town, Silchar.

This scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach.

It involves preparation of Master Plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc. keeping in view the necessity at each such station.

The scheme also envisages improvement of building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for divyangjans, sustainable and environment friendly solutions, provision of ballast less tracks, ‘Roof Plazas’ as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term.