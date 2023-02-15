33 Naxalites surrender to Chhattisgarh Police

Thirty three Naxalites, including three carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said on Wednesday.

The Naxalites turned themselves in before police during a ‘Jan Darshan’ programme organised on Tuesday at Dabbamarka camp in the district, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

Three of them -- Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan president Dirdo Muda, Chetna Natya Mandli (cultural outfit of Naxals) president Hidma and militia commander Wajam Hidma – were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, while the others were lower rank cadres, he said.

They were disappointed by the “hollow ideology” of their banned outfit and laid down the arms to join the mainstream, he said.

Those who surrendered were allegedly involved in several incidents in the past in Kistaram area in Sukma district, the official said.