31 injured as bus overturns in Mandi

Shimla: Thirty-one people were injured after their bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred when the driver of the luxury bus, on way from Chandigarh to Kullu, lost control of the vehicle on the road near the 4 Miles (Bindrabani) dumping site.

Police said majority of the passengers, the driver and the conductor suffered minor injuries and were immediately rushed to the Zonal Hospital, Mandi.

There were about 35-40 people in the bus when it met with the accident. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, police said.