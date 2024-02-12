30,000 youth to become forensic experts annually from 2025: Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Central government has put in place a system to ensure 30,000 youth become forensic experts annually from 2025 to meet the country’s requirements.

The new criminal law — Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita — makes it mandatory for collection of evidence at the crime scene by a ‘forensic expert’ in all offences punishable by imprisonment of seven years or more, Shah said after inaugurating the campus of Narnarayan Shastri Institute of Technology (NSIT) in Ahmedabad district.

“Thousands of experts will be required when the visit of forensic science officers to every crime scene becomes mandatory. We brought the laws in 2024, but began preparation for it in 2020 when we set up NFSU, so that every year from 2025 onwards, 30,000 youths get ready as forensic science experts to serve the country,” he said.