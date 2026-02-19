300 Naxals on target of security forces to meet March deadline

New Delhi: About 300 Maoists, including four senior commanders, are on the radar of the security forces as they undertake intensified operations to meet the Union government’s March 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxalism, officials said on Wednesday.



The top four central committee (CC) members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) include Misir Besra alias Bhaskar, Devji alias Kumbha Dada alias Chetan, Rammanna alias Ganpathi alias Laxman Rao and Mallah Raja Reddy alias Sagar.

A major operation was launched on Tuesday along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border following intelligence inputs that Devji and his second-in-command, Kesa Sodhi, were present in the area.

Officials said all the senior commanders, except Reddy -- who is said to be hiding in Odisha -- are operating in the region.

About 300 Naxals, including these four senior commanders, are the last among those whom the security forces are looking for. Officials said they should either surrender or the forces will eliminate them during intensified operations to meet the March 2026 deadline.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in October 2025, had said that the districts most affected by Naxalism have been brought down to three -- Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh.

In the category of Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts, the number has been brought down to 11 from 18, the ministry has said in a statement. The Narendra Modi government is committed to completely eradicating the Naxal menace by March 31, 2026, it said.