300 certified workmen of Central Vista project felicitated in one-of-its-kind ceremony

New Delhi: The National Initiative for Promoting Upskilling of Nirman workers (NIPUN), a skilling project launched by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri last year, has successfully progressed with training programmes organised by NAREDCO, for construction workers engaged in the Common Central Secretariat Building Project 1, 2 & 3 of the Central Vista project being developed by L&T.



A one-of-its-kind felicitation ceremonies took place at Kamani Auditorium, where the certified workmen of the Central Vista project were awarded their certificates along with insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh and an assurance of reward money of Rs 500, to be provided by the government of India under the NIPUN scheme.

The certificates were presented in the presence of Rahul Kapoor (JS-MoHUA) as the chief guest, Madhukar Pandey, (US-MoHUA), Alok Gupta (Director General Naredco), Ananta Raghuvanshi (President NAREDCO MAHI), executive engineers of CPWD, representatives from NSDC & construction SSC and senior representatives of L&T.

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) collaborated with the L&T-B&F IC division to execute the NIPUN project for bridging skill gaps among the construction workers engaged in the real estate sector. The project aimed at improving the workmanship of the workers, including women workers if available, and making them better equipped for employment over the coming years.

Chief guest Rahul Kapoor, joint secretary, ministry of housing & urban affairs, in his address to the recipient of certificates said, “They must feel proud to be associated with such a prestigious construction project and having secured a certificate of NIPUN. For years, when the Common Central Secretariat building will be unveiled and fully functional, you will be able to tell the stories of your contribution to this national development work.”

“NAREDCO is proud to be associated with the NIPUN workers project and to have successfully partnered with L&T to execute the program. We are delighted to see the certified workmen of the Central Vista project receive their well-deserved certificates and incentives under the NIPUN scheme. This initiative will go a long way in bridging the skill gaps in construction workers engaged in the real estate sector and making them better equipped for employment over the coming years,” said Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi, president, NAREDCO MAHI.

“Under the project, over 1.06 lakh construction workers across the nation are to be certified by June 2023 and the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has already crossed the figure of 50,000 construction workers to date. We wish that after the successful closure of the pilot, we will come up with even a larger scheme in the coming years,” said Madhukar Pandey, under secretary, MOHUA. NAREDCO, with the support of well-trained experts, has been holding these training programmes across the country.