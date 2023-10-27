30 BSF personnel injured in an accident

RAIGANJ: 30 BSF personnel were injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a fish laden pick-up van on Raiganj- Kaliyaganj state Highway near Chhatparua under Raiganj police



station of North Dinajpur district on Thursday night.

The jawans who were recently stationed at the post and were moving from their headquarter at Karnajora to their camp at Merual in a

BSF bus. On the way, near Chhatparua, a fish laden pick-up van, coming from the opposite direction at a great

speed collided with the bus.

After being informed police and locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.

The injured jawans are undergoing treatment in their barrack hospital at Merual.