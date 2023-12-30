3 UP brothers attempt suicide; 2 dead, third battling for life

SAMBHAL: Three brothers allegedly attempted suicide on Thursday by hanging within a span of 24 hours resulting in the death of two, while the third is fighting for his life in a hospital, police said.

According to police, Pan Singh of the Aurangabad village allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree.

He took the extreme step after a heated argument with his father.The family members recovered the body and brought it home. The elder brother Brajesh (21), apparently hurt by the incident, attempted suicide by hanging himself in a room.