3 soldiers of Azad Hind Fauj are still alive in Haryana: Khattar

MPOST BUREAU

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary during the state-level programme organised in Rohtak district on the occasion of Parakram Diwas.



Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that Netaji is not just a name but he represents the journey of the country’s independence. Therefore, the youth should draw inspiration from Netaji’s life for serving the nation.

Khattar said that India had been enslaved for centuries, first under the Mughals and then under the British. While discussions about independence were ongoing, people needed to be more confident that freedom would ever be achieved. Netaji not only ignited the flame of independence but instilled confidence in people that freedom could be attained, he said.

CM Khattar emphasised that both leaders, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi, shook the foundations of the British government. He shared that January 22, 2024, has become an important day in the country’s history, with the entire nation echoing the spirit of unity.

Khattar shared that the Azad Hind Fauj was formed in 1942, and even after more than 80 years, three soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj namely Hari Singh (105), resident of village Burthala, Rewari, Mangal Singh (102), a resident of Kosli Rewari district, and Jai Prakash (98), a resident of village Mandi in Mahendragarh district are still alive. He said that these freedom fighters can be considered a symbol of respect for the younger generation, and the youth should draw inspiration from them.