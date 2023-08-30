3 persons killed as car rams into mini-truck on highway in Gujarat

Three persons were killed after their car rammed into a mini-truck on a highway in Gujarat’s Patan district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. The victims were on their way to Chotila town in neighbouring Surendranagar district to offer prayers at a temple when the accident took place on Sami-Sankheshwar state highway in the district at around 3 am, an official from Sami police station said. The car rammed into the mini-truck from behind, he said. Due to the impact of the collision, the car’s front portion was mangled and the bodies were later pulled out and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.