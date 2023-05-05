3 of a family trampled to death by jumbos

Latehar: Three members of a family including a three-year-old girl were trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at around 1.30 am on Friday when a 30-year-old labourer was asleep with his 26-year-old wife and three-year-old daughter in a makeshift hut near a brick kiln unit at Malhan Panchyata, the police said.

“A herd of elephants appeared in the brick kiln area post midnight and trampled to death all three members of the family. The jumbos also wreaked havoc in the area. Other labourers, who were working in the brick kiln, managed to escape,” said Chandwa police station inspector Amit Kumar.