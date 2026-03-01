3 militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Manipur Police arrested three militants belonging to two different proscribed outfits for their alleged involvement in extortion activities from Imphal East and Imphal West districts, an official statement said on Sunday.

The three were arrested on Saturday, police said.

Police arrested two active cadres of United National Liberation Front (Koireng) from Wangkhei Ayangpalli in Imphal East district. One pistol and two magazines loaded with 16 live rounds were recovered from their possession, the police statement said.

One cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) was apprehended from his residence at Khagempalli Pankha Nganapi Thong Mamang in Imphal West district on Saturday.

Police also said "security forces are conducting search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts."