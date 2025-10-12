3 militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested three militants belonging to different factions of a banned outfit in Manipur's Bishnupur and Thoubal districts, police said on Sunday.

An active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was nabbed in Bishnupur town on Saturday.

The insurgent was identified as Moirangthem Mohen Singh (42), and one SM carbine, three magazines and 24 AK cartridges were seized from his possession, a police statement said.

Another active cadre of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) was arrested from Yairipok Bazar in Thoubal district on Saturday.

Another militant of the KCP (Taibanganba) outfit was arrested on Friday from Omba Hill crossing area in Bishnupur district. Identified as Heisnam Sanathoi (36), he was allegedly involved in extortion from the public in Moirang area.

In a separate operation, security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition in Imphal West district on Saturday.

Two .303 rifles along with magazines, five pistols, five helmets, four bulletproof vests, eight bulletproof plates, and ten camouflage pants were seized.