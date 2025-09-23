3 labourers killed, 4 injured as roof of under-construction house collapses in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP): Three labourers, including two brothers, were killed and four others injured when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed here, officials said on Tuesday. District Magistrate Kumar Harsh and Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh visited the site in Dhariyamau village under Lambhua police station area, and took stock of the situation. Two of the injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Lambhua, while two others were referred to the Government Medical College for treatment.

According to police, the roof of the house, owned by Ram Teerth Dhuriya, had been freshly cast. The incident occurred around 8 pm on Monday when workers were winding up for the day and opening the mixer machine. Suddenly, the shuttering gave way, causing the roof to collapse. Station House Officer (SHO) Sandeep Rai said the deceased were identified as Anand (23), his brother Vikram (20), and Himanshu (22), all residents of Arjunpur village in Lambhua. Among the injured were Subhash (36), Afsar Ali (40), and Ravi Saroj (26), who was later referred to the Government Medical College due to his critical condition. Another labourer, Arun Chauhan (25), son of Kashi Ram, was pulled out of the debris after about an hour and admitted to CHC Lambhua. Rescue operations continued late into the night, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from Ayodhya retrieving the bodies of Anand, Vikram, and Himanshu from the debris past midnight, the SHO added.