3 killed in two separate accidents in J’khand

Giridih (Jharkhand): Three people were killed and seven others were injured on Sunday in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, police said.

In the first accident, a person was killed and another injured when a fish-laden vehicle collided with a truck on GT road in Hesla area under the Bagodar Police Station limits, around 160 km from the state capital Ranchi.

Two persons were killed and six others were injured after two cars collided head-on near Pandeydih area on the Giridih-Dumri road.

The identity of the deceased in both accidents is being ascertained, while the injured are undergoing treatment at hospitals, the officer added.