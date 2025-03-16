3 killed as motorcycle hits truck in Chhattisgarh

Balod (Chhattisgarh): Three persons, including a minor, were killed when their motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night near the victims' native village Manki under Arjunda police station limits when they were returning home after an outing, a local police official said.

The motorcycle crashed into the stationary truck, which was parked on the road after it broke down, he said.

The three persons, identified as Piyush Sahu (17), Anil Sahu (18) and Vikas Thakur (22), died on the spot, the official said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further probe into it is underway, the official added.