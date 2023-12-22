3 first-time MLAs among 9 BJP MLAs inducted into Chhattisgarh Cabinet

RAIPUR: Nine BJP lawmakers, including three first-time MLAs, were on Friday inducted into the Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai-led Cabinet in Chhattisgarh, taking its strength to 12.



Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered oath of office and secrecy to the nine MLAs, including a 31-year-old woman legislator, during a function held at Raj Bhavan.

Two deputy chief ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma had earlier taken oath on December 13 when Sai was sworn in as the chief minister.

The lawmakers who took oath on Friday include eight-term MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, senior party leaders and former ministers Ramvichar Netam, Kedar Kashyap and

Dayaldas Baghel.

IAS-turned-politician OP Choudhary, Tank Ram Verma and Laxmi Rajwade, all first-time MLAs, and second-time legislators Shyam Bihari Jaiswal and Lakhanlal Dewangan have also been appointed as ministers. CM Sai, his deputies Sao and Sharma, former CM Bhupesh Baghel, and Assembly speaker Raman Singh were present on the occasion.

After the expansion of the Cabinet, it has six members belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC) Sao, Dewangan, Jaiswal, Choudhary, Verma and Rajwade.

CM Sai, Netam and Kashyap hail from the Scheduled Tribes, while Baghel is from the Scheduled Caste category. Sharma and Agrawal are from the general category.

Rajwade will be the only woman member in the Cabinet.

The portfolios of the ministers are yet to be announced.