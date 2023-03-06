3-day Nat’l Executive meet of IYC concludes

New Delhi: The three-day National Executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress concluded with the resolution of the message of “Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo”. In the meeting, all the members of the National Executive of the Indian Youth Congress and all the State Presidents, were present under the leadership of IYC President Srinivas BV and IYC In-charge Krishna Allavaru.



In the three-day National Executive meeting, there were discussions on many subjects, the meeting started with the flag hoisting program and Vande Mataram song. After which National President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV and National Incharge and AICC Secretary Krishna Allavaru also addressed all the people present.