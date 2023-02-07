3-day meet of first G-20 Agriculture Working Group to be held in Indore from February 13

Bhopal: The first G-20 Agriculture Working Group (AWG) meeting under India’s Presidency will be held in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the cleanest city in the country, from February 13-15.



While reviewing the preparations for the AWG meeting on Monday, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed the concerned officials to make higher-level arrangements for the event.

CM Chouhan has said that organising the working group meetings of the G-20 summit in the state is a rare opportunity to establish the country’s identity. We should take advantage of this opportunity. The delegates coming to participate in the conference should be well received and they would not be faced any inconvenience”, the CM instructed officials.

The meeting will have over 200 participants including members of the Group20 countries, and nine special invitee guest countries -Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore,UAE and Spain.

Earlier, the CM had said that there were many important religious and tourist places like Khajuraho, Panna, Tiger Reserve, Mandav, and Mahakal Lok corridor to be shown to the delegates coming from the country and abroad. Chouhan also said that necessary arrangements should be completed at these places. The arrangements for transport and accommodation should be of a high standard. He also has given responsibilities to the ministers in charge of the concerned districts.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will deliver the welcome address at the inaugural function of the AWG meeting of G-20. An exhibition including International Millets Year-2023 highlighting the development works done in the state will also be organised at the programme venue.

Chouhan also instructed the officials that try their best to maintain the good image of the state, and the branding of the event should be of international level. A state-level committee under the chairmanship of the CM has also been formed for organising the G-20 summits in the state. A team of officers had also been sent to Udaipur so that the state could get the benefits of experience.

CM Chouhan emphasised that inter-national-level events Pravasi Bhartiya Divas and Global Investors summit have recently taken place successfully in Indore, and the city has worked with competence and efficiency.

The CM assured the officials of the central government who look after the G-20 summit events that there would be no shortfall in the programme. With the experience gained from global-level events organised in the city, the CM again assured that the AWG meeting would be held in a better way.

Instructing the Indore and Dhar collectors, the CM also said that there should be a manifestation of the culture of the state.

Chouhan also instructed the officers to prepare publicity material regarding the export promotion of the state’s products and make it available to the delegates present. Momentoes of ODOP (one district one product) will be given to all delegates.