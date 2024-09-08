3 children drown in a pond in UP's Lalitpur

Lalitpur (UP): Three children drowned when they went to take bath in a pond here on Sunday, police said.



The incident happened in Bagari village in Talbehat area, they said.

Sumit (10) had gone to take bath in the pond near Nageshwar temple with his cousin sisters Anushka (12) and Kallo (16) when they slipped into deep water, they said.

Police said the bodies have been fished out of the pond with the help of villagers.

A probe is on in the matter, they added.