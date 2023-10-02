3 children among 4 killed in lightning strike in J’khand

Jamtara: Four people, including three children, were killed in a lightning strike in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district on Sunday, police said.



The incident took place in a village in Narayanpur police station area, around 210 km from the state capital, in the evening.

“A 40-year-old woman and three children aged between one-and-a-half years and seven years were killed in the lightning strike,” Narayanpur police station in-charge Dilip Kumar told reporters.

He said more details on the incident are awaited.