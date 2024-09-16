3 arrested in Delhi for smuggling stolen mobile phones to Bangladesh

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested three men for allegedly smuggling stolen mobile phones to Bangladesh, officials on Monday said. Police said that with their arrest, 10 theft cases registered in Delhi were cracked, and 60 high-end mobile phones were recovered from their possession. The arrested accused have been identified as Morjen Hossain (35), Mithu Sekh (28), and Mohammad Asik (26), police said. Police said investigations revealed that stolen mobile phones were being smuggled out of India to countries like Bangladesh, where these mobile phones were sold in the grey market.

"A tip-off was received that three suspects Morjen Hossain, Mithu Sekh and Asik were carrying a large quantity of stolen mobile phones. A team was formed and they were nabbed from a rented house in the New Seemapuri area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rakesh Paweriya said. Hossain and Mithu Sekh allegedly revealed that they purchased stolen mobile phones from their associates named Rihaan and Sakir from Seemapuri and further supplied these stolen mobile phones to their associate named Masoom in West Bengal, police said. "These stolen mobile phones are further sold in Bangladesh. Accused Mohammad Asik had come to take the delivery of these phones," he said, adding they have already supplied around 800 to 900 mobile phones in Bangladesh so far. Police said that accused Hossain was arrested by the NIA in connection with smuggling of counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations from Pakistan through the India-Bangladesh borders and after coming out of jail, he allegedly started dealing in stolen mobile phones.