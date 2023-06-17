29,684 govt jobs given in a year, more in pipeline: Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the state government has in a period of around one year handed over 29,684 government jobs to the youth of the state and many more such employment opportunities are in the pipeline.

Addressing the gathering here during a function to hand over job letters to 401 clerks in local government departments and 17 junior engineers in water supply and sanitation department, the chief minister exhorted the newly-recruited youth to discharge their duty with dedication and professional commitment.

He said that the time has come when a new work culture based on teamwork and commitment must be introduced in the government offices. Mann said that young blood always has new ideas which his government will implement in the state to give impetus to its overall development. The chief minister said that the state government has given jobs to more than 29,000 youth in the state adding that the state government is accomplishing the gigantic task of giving the jobs to youth in a phased manner. He said that transparency and merit are the two key pillars of this entire recruitment drive.

Mann said that a fool-proof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of these over 29,000 has been challenged so far in court.