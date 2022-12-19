271 smugglers held with 10 kg heroin last week in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Monday said they have arrested 271 drug smugglers or peddlers after registering 192 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last week.



Police have also recovered 10.08 kg heroin, 13.52 kg opium, 5.52 kg cannabis, 3.43 quintals of poppy husk, and 54,123 tablets, capsules, injections, vials of pharma opioids besides recovering Rs 17.66 lakh drug money from their possession, Inspector General of Police, Sukhchain Singh Gill, said here.

Gill said with 11 more proclaimed offenderss in NDPS cases arrested in the last week, the total number of arrests reached 573 since the special drive to nab POs and absconders was started on July 5, 2022.