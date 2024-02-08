27% OBC representation not reflected in Group A, B, C posts in GoI: Parliment panel

NEW DELHI: Twenty-seven per cent representation of OBCs is not being reflected in Group A, B and C posts in the Government of India and such variance defies the welfare-oriented vision behind the reservation policy, a Parliamentary panel has noted.



In its report on “Measures undertaken in employment and for their welfare in various departments”, the panel on Welfare of OBCs recommended the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to review the difference in percentage of posts that should be filled up by “OBC (other backward classes) recruitment” and ensure all possible methods for a stricter adherence.

The members of the panel understand “the plausible reasons for variation ranging from promotion posts to that of backlog vacancies, but are still of the firm view that such variance defy the welfare-oriented vision behind the reservation policy and need to be taken care of”, it added.

The panel headed by Lok Sabha member Rajesh Verma has recommended the DoPT to review the difference in percentage of posts that should be filled up by “OBC recruitment and ensure all possible methods for a stricter adherence” to the 27 per cent reservation mandate for OBCs in appointment to the posts.

The committee through the experiences gained from its study visits across India were confronted with the variations in the format of OBC caste certificates being issued at state levels, the report said.

“It was found that there existed a sense of confusion among many beneficiaries vis- -vis the specifications of the certificate. Moreover, the practice of subclassification of OBC into Most Backward Classes (MBC) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) was also brought to the notice of the committee,” it said.

Non-specification of validity date of the OBC certificate is also one of the confusing factors which has figured, the report said.

The committee suggested that the DoPT — the issuing authority of the format of OBC Caste Certificate — needs to undertake a holistic review for ascertaining the difference and discrepancies, if any, in issuing of the certificate in states and Union Territories while ensuring that the validity period of each certificate is duly reflected on it at the time

of issue.