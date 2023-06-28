27 killed in separate road accidents across India

Four minors and a woman were killed and several others injured when a truck in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a river in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district on Wednesday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

Three people died and seven were injured when a stationary canter truck was hit by another truck in the early hours of Wednesday near Khera Khalilpur village when the canter truck, carrying 40 people, was going from Hisar in Haryana to Uttar Pradesh’s Banda. The deceased were identified as Anita (38), Komal (16) and Khushi (9) of Banda, the police said. A case has been registered against the truck driver.

In another incident, a car rolled down into a gorge on Bhadrash-Rohru link road in the district leaving four people dead and another seriously injured, police said. The occupants of the car were returning to Devathi after attending a marriage when the accident took place. The deceased have been identified as Avinash Manta (24), Sandeep (40), Suman (22), and Himani (22), all from Rampur Tehsil. The injured woman was identified as Shiwani (22).

Two men and a child were killed after their motorcycle collided with a car on the Gonda-Utraula road in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Sadar Circle Officer Shilpa Verma said the accident took place around 9 am near Sohila village, injuring the three seriously.

Five people were killed Wednesday when a truck rammed into two others parked on the roadside on the Jaipur-Ajmer road, triggering a fire. The accident took place around 5.30 am at Dudu area in Jaipur Rural.

Seven persons were killed and 18 others were critically injured in separate road accidents in Keonjhar and Kalahandi districts police said. Five people were killed and nine others critically injured when a speeding truck ploughed into a wedding procession in Keonjhar district in the early hours. In another incident, two persons were killed and nine others injured when a jackfruit-laden pickup van fell into a 40 feet deep gorge at Dhulughati in Kalahandi district.