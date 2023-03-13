26,797 jobs given in just a year: Punjab min Arora

Chandigarh: Punjab Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Aman Arora on Monday handed over appointment letters to 14 SDOs and three JEs at Mohali Club, SAS Nagar.

Welcoming the newly inducted officials in the department, Aman Arora implored them to work diligently and with full honesty. He said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led state government is committed to ensure transparent and corruption-free governance and they should also adopt this agenda while delivering services to the public. He also wished them all the very best for future.

He further said that Punjab Government has been making concerted efforts to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state and as many as 26,797 jobs have been provided to youth just in a year after coming to power in the state. Punjab government is committed to welfare of

its staff.