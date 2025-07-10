26/11 accused Rana's judicial custody extended till Aug 13

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana till August 13.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order after Rana was produced before it through video conference after expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Rana in connection with the case. The court is likely to consider the supplementary chargesheet on August 13.

"The supplementary chargesheet pertains to the submission of documents regarding the extradition of accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana and additional evidence collected by NIA," the agency said in a statement.