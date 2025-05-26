26 years ago, Op ‘Safed Sagar’ employed India’s air power in unconventional roles for the first time

New Delhi: May 26, 1999 marks a memorable day for the country as well as the Indian Air Force (IAF). It was on this day, twenty-six years ago that the IAF launched a major military operation titled ‘Safed Sagar’ to break the back of Pakistani intruders and its Army regulars who surreptitiously entered the Indian side of Line of Control (LoC) and occupied crucial positions in Kargil sector. The IAF’s ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ set a new paradigm for the forces in defending the country’s borders as it not only destroyed the illegally-occupied positions but also helped the ground forces in mounting its operations and going for the kill. 'Operation Safed Sagar' was the IAF’s codename for its air operations during the Kargil War 1999. It marked a milestone in the history of military operation by the IAF as this was the first time that air power was employed in such an environment.

It was also the first large-scale use of air power in the Kashmir region since the 1971 Indo-Pak War. It helped the ground forces flush out Pakistani regulars and intruders who had occupied Indian positions along the LoC in the Kargil sector. The IAF took to social media on Monday morning and shared how the calibrated air strikes – the first in Kashmir region after the 1971 India-Pak war, helped gain strategic advantage over the enemy and also served as a strong deterrent. In a post on X, the IAF states that 'Operation Safed Sagar' stood as a trailblazer in many ways and stated, “It saw air power employed in unconventional roles, demonstrated the effectiveness of limited use of air assets in a localised conflict, and shattered the long-held notion that use of air power would inevitably escalate into full-scale war.” “The operation not only showcased the versatility and resolve of the Indian Air Force but also established the deterrent value of calibrated air strikes — even in a low-intensity conflict. It proved that air power could decisively alter the course of battle without crossing international boundaries,” it further said. Twenty-six years later, the remembrance of 'Operation Safed Sagar' assumes significance as the IAF has again shown to the countrymen and the world – how its firepower can shake the foundations of the enemy and make them shudder to the core. ‘Operation Sindoor’ has garnered appreciation from many quarters as rightful retribution to Pakistan’s brazen attempts to spread terror in the Valley. With 'Operation Sindoor' marking a "new normal" in India-Pak ties and also benchmarking the country’s future response in case of any terror bid by Pakistan, this holds striking similarity with 'Operation Safed Sagar' as both military operations by the IAF proved the efficacy of altering the course of battle, without crossing international boundaries.