25K dwelling units for EWS to be constructed in Punjab: Aman Arora

Chandigarh: In a bid to fulfil the dream of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) to own a house, Chief Minister S Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government will construct as many as 25,000 EWS dwelling units in a phased manner across the state and approximately 15,000 houses will be constructed in first phase under Punjab EWS Housing Policy, informed Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora during Question Hour at Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Saturday.



Replying to the question asked by SAS Nagar (Mohali) MLA Kulwant Singh, the H&UD Minister said that the sites, where these units are to be constructed, have been identified by all the special development authorities (GMADA, GLADA, PDA, BDA, JDA & ADA) and the tendering process will be initiated soon.

Arora said that due to negligence of previous governments over 14K unauthorised colonies were mushroomed in the state and EWS housing was ignored. Now, Mann led Punjab government is concerned to provide roof to economically weaker section and notices have been issued by H&UD department to promoters, who have not handed over the possession of the land reserved for EWS housing as per the policy.

As many as 300.45 acres reserved for EWS housing are already in the possession of the state government, said H&UD minister, while adding that 9 builders have reserved 520 flats for EWS — 249 flats by 8 builders of GMADA

and 271 flats from one builder of JDA.