25000 EWS flats to be built across Punjab: Aman Arora

Chandigarh: Punjab Housing & Urban Development, Information & Public Relations, New & Renewable Energy Sources and Printing & Stationery Minister Aman Arora on Thursday unfurled the Indian Nation Flag at Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College, Phase-6, SAS Nagar (Mohali) to mark the celebrations of 74th Republic Day. Addressing the district level R-Day function Aman Arora announced that Punjab Government has proposed to construct 25000 EWS Flats across the state and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will construct 5000 flats for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the city under first phase of the scheme to realise the dream of Chief Minister S Bhagwant Mann to ensure roof for all.