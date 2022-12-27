25-year-old pending case resolved at 'Bhent-Mulaqat' programme of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's Bhent-Mulaqat programme on Monday resolved the 25-year old pending case of land acquisition compensation. The chief minister transferred online an amount of Rs 6,97,49,000 to 54 farmers of Balrampur-Ramanujganj district, as the compensation amount against the land acquisition, which was pending for 25 years. Baghel, while addressing the video conference from his residence office, transferred online the amounts of land acquisition compensation, recovery from chit fund company and the amount under Revenue Book Circular to the beneficiaries of Balrampur-Ramanujganj district.



At the Bhent-Mulaqat programme organised in Balrampur-Ramanujganj district in the month of May this year, these farmers had complained to the chief minister about not being paid the amount of compensation against the land acquisition. In response to this, Baghel had directed the collector of the district to release the due payments after quick examination. In the same sequence, he transferred the compensation amount online to the bank accounts of the farmers, in a virtual programme.

In the programme, Baghel distributed Rs 14.37 crore to a total of 2,148 beneficiaries. This includes the amount recovered from chit fund company and the land acquisition compensation amount under revenue book circular 6-4.