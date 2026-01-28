2.5 crore people got free treatment last year under Ayushman Bharat health scheme: Prez Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, over 11 crore free medical treatments have been provided in hospitals till last year, with 2.5 crore patients having received free treatment last year alone. Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, signalling the start of the Budget session, she said that during the past almost one-and-a-half years, Vay Vandana cards have been issued to approximately one crore senior citizens. With these, nearly 8 lakh senior citizens received free treatment as hospital in-patients, she underlined. "Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which was started for poor patients, more than 11 crore free medical treatments have been given in hospitals across the country till last year. During the last year alone, 2.5 crore poor patients have received free medical treatment under this scheme," the president said.

Murmu further said that today, with the help of 1,80,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs set up across the country, patients are assured of medical treatment closer to their homes. "My government has fought a decisive battle against major diseases. Screening of more than 6.5 crore citizens has been done under the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. This has helped in controlling this disease in several tribal areas," she highlighted. Campaigns carried out in mission mode have led to effective control over diseases such as Japanese Encephalitis, Murmu said, adding that effective prevention of this disease has been ensured in many less-developed and rural areas of Uttar Pradesh. "It is a matter of pride that the World Health Organisation has declared India free from the eye disease Trachoma," she said. "My government is also committed to providing insurance cover to every citizen. The Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana have a crucial role in this effort," Murmu said. Through these schemes, crores of citizens who need support have received insurance coverage, she told the joint sitting of Parliament, adding that claims exceeding Rs 24,000 crore rupees have been disbursed under these schemes, which have provided help to crores of poor people in crises.