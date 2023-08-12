2.5 crore national flags supplied to post offices

new delhi: Around 2.5 crore national flags have been supplied to post offices for sale as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which has transformed into a “people’s movement” with increasing ‘janbhagidari’, a top official of the culture ministry said on Saturday.



Addressing a press conference here, Union Culture secretary Govind Mohan said there is a lot of excitement in the country right now, with regard to this campaign, which saw an overwhelming response last year when it was first launched.

“Our aim is to celebrate ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ in 2023 on the same big scale and commitment as we had done last year. All preparations that were done last year have been done this year as well,” he said.

Later talking to reporters, he said, through the textile ministry, “we have ensured supply of flags to all states and UTs. And this year, around 2.5 crore flags have been supplied to post offices, compared to last year when the figure was one crore”.

As part of this initiative, the Department of Posts is serving as the designated entity responsible for selling and distributing high-quality national flags to the public, the culture ministry said in a statement.

The flags can be purchased from www.epostoffice.gov.in till 11:59 pm on August 12, it said. “The Postal Department has placed requisition for 2.5 crore flags this year and 55 lakh flags have already been sent out through post offices. The Ministry of Textiles has already sent out 1.3 crore flags to states,” Mohan was quoted as saying in the statement.

Crores of flags are also being produced by self-help groups in states indicating a trend of Atmanirbharta in flag manufacturing, he added.

During the briefing, the official said that low sales are also due to the fact that several families will be reusing the flags bought last year as part of the campaign. During a meeting, the nodal officers from different states informed that either the chief minister or a senior official will take part in activities related to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Mohan said. The Gujarat chief minister on August 14 will lead a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ that will begin from Sabarmati riverfront. Also, it was in the news that the chief minister of Rajasthan will also take part in a ‘Tiranga Yatra’, he said.

“Our feedback is that there is a lot of excitement in the country right now...We have made creatives based on our experiences last year, which have been uploaded on the website of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.

“We have done about five video conferences with officials of states and UTs, and after today’s meeting we can say that each state and each UT is committed to celebrating ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ in a big way with the same commitment as it was marked last year,” he said.