2,400 slums in Mumbai and 675 in Delhi: Govt

Our correspondent

New Delhi: There are 2,400 slums in Mumbai and 675 in Delhi, the government told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

In written reply to a question, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said the ministry is supplementing the efforts of states and Union territories under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) for construction of houses for all eligible beneficiaries, including slum-dwellers.

"As per Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), there are 675 slums in Delhi whereas as per Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA), Mumbai, Government of Maharashtra, a total of 2,400 slums are (there) in Mumbai," he said. The Economic Survey of Delhi (2020-21) states the National Capital

Territory of Delhi covers an area of 1,483 square kilometre, of which 1,114 sq km is designated as urban and 369 sq km as rural.

According to the 2011 Census, the population of Delhi was around 1.68 crore while Mumbai's population was 1.24 crore.