23 DANICS officers promoted to IAS cadre in major administrative move

New Delhi: In a significant development for administrative services, 23 officers from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services (DANICS) have been promoted to the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre. These promotions fill longstanding vacancies dating from 2021 through 2024.

The promotions have been made against vacancies that arose annually during the four-year period. The selection marks a critical move in strengthening the administrative machinery, with officers from diverse service backgrounds now set to take on higher responsibilities under the IAS framework.

List of Promoted Officers

Against 2021 vacancies (01.01.2021 – 31.12.2021):

- Jitendra Kumar Jain

- Ravi Dadhich

- Gurpal Singh

- Ranjana Deswal

- Mohammed Ahsan Abid

- Privtarshny P

Against 2022 vacancies (01.01.2022 – 31.12.2022):

- Sanjeev Kumar

- Rajesh Kumar

- Satnam Singh

- Eda Raja Babu

Against 2023 vacancies (01.01.2023 – 31.12.2023):

- Rajesh Chopra

- Manish Garg

- Sonika Singh

- Sandeep Kumar Mishra

- Dr Anil Agarwal

- Anil Banka

Against 2024 vacancies (01.01.2024 – 31.12.2024):

- Y. L. N. Reddy

- Mohamed Mansoor L

- Rudra Goud P T

- Raajesh Goyal

- Vivek Kumar Tripathi

- Shailendra Singh Parihar

- Vishwendra

The promotions come as part of a regular process of cadre management and are expected to infuse fresh energy and experience into the administrative ranks. The newly inducted officers are now positioned to contribute to governance at a higher level across Union Territories and deputation-based postings under the IAS.