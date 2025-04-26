228 Pakistanis living in MP will have to leave India before April 27 deadline, says official

Bhopal: As many as 228 Pakistani nationals living in Madhya Pradesh will have to leave India before the April 27 deadline set by the Centre, an official said on Saturday. India has announced the revoking of all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 as tension between the two countries has escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.

"As per the data we have with us, there were 228 Pakistani nationals in Madhya Pradesh. Our work is to inform them (the Centre) about such people," a senior state government official said. Such people have to leave in keeping with the Centre's directive, he said, adding that the data about Pakistani nationals who have left is expected to arrive by evening. According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has informed chief ministers of all the states to ensure no Pakistani national stays in India beyond the April 27 deadline. Chief ministers were asked to identify Pakistani nationals staying in their respective regions and ensure their deportation, they said. The revocation of visas does not apply to the long-term visas already issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals, which "remain valid". The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27 while medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29. The MEA has said all Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave the country before their visas expire