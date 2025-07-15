220 roads closed in Himachal; Met dept issues yellow warning

Shimla: The Met office on Tuesday forecast heavy rainfall in two to nine districts of Himachal Pradesh this week and issued yellow warning in the state, where a total of 220 roads are closed following rains.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20 till July 14, about 105 people lost their lives, 61 in rain-related incidents and 44 in road accidents and 184 have been injured, while 35 are missing, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of more than Rs 786 crore. The state has witnessed 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 landslides this monsoon, according to the department.

About 160 roads in the disaster-hit Mandi district are closed. Also, 153 water supply schemes and 67 power distribution transformers were affected as on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Jubbarhatti in the suburbs of Shimla received 56 mm of rain since Monday evening followed by Kahu 39.5 mm, Bilaspur 30.8 mm, Slapper 30.1 mm, Kasauli 28 mm, Dharampur 24.2 mm, Kufri 23 mm, Mirari Devi 21.8 mm, Pachhad 19.1 mm, Karsog 19 mm, Shimla 18.8 mm and Jot 17.6 mm.

Thunderstorms were witnessed in Sundernagar, Palampur and Shimla while gusty winds of speed between 37 and 41 km/ph lashed Kufri and Dhaulakuan.

Search operations are still underway to trace the 27 people who were washed away after heavy downpour wreaked havoc in various parts of Mandi on the night of June 30 which resulted in the death of 15 people, officials said.