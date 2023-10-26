22 killed in separate road accidents in Karnataka and Maharashtra

CHIKKABALLAPUR/CHATRAPATI SAMBHAJI NAGAR: Thirteen people were killed when the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a stationary tanker in Chikkaballapur, (Karnataka) on Thursday morning, police said. Mourning the deaths, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs two lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. He also sought details regarding the accident from the officials. The accident occurred on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Chikkaballapur at around 7 am, they said. The vehicle was plying from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru and crashed into the stationary tanker on NH 44 killing 13 passengers, including four women.



Nine people, including a doctor, were killed and 27 others injured in two separate road accidents involving a private bus and an ambulance in Maharashtra’s Beed district, police said on Thursday. The speeding bus overturned at Aashta Fata around 6 am on Thursday when it was on its way from Mumbai towards Beed, located about 120 km from here, they said. The bus was moving at a high speed. Its driver lost control over the wheels and as a result it met with the accident, the police said. The police later launched a rescue operation with the help of locals.