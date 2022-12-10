210 fresh Coronavirus cases in India

New Delhi: India registered a single-day rise of 210 new coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases further declined to 4,047, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,74,649), it said.



The death toll from the disease has climbed to 5,30,654 with one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 181 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,39,948 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.96 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.