2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Baramati's political dynasty faces unprecedented battle as Pawar Family rift takes centre stage

Over the years, Maharashtra's political terrain has been marked by numerous constituencies evolving into strongholds of locally dominant families. Especially Baramati's political landscape has long been dominated by the Pawar family and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar. This stronghold extends to the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies, city and district councils, as well as co-operative sugar factories and milk dairies in the Pune district. However, a significant shift is underway after the NCP split in July 2023, led by Sharad Pawar's nephew, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.



The upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Baramati will witness a fierce battle between two prominent members of the Pawar family- Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar.



Supriya, the incumbent Member of Parliament and Sharad Pawar's daughter will be contesting from the NCP ticket. On the other side, Ajit Pawar, determined to assert his political influence, has nominated his wife, Sunetra, as his party's candidate.



Sunetra Pawar, also known as Vahini, maintains a low-key presence compared to her sister-in-law, Supriya. Hailing from the politically influential Patil family in Marathwada, Sunetra is the sister of Sharad Pawar's former confidante, Padmasimha Patil.



While Supriya benefits from the Pawar family's political dominance, Sunetra leverages the groundwork laid by her husband, Ajit Pawar. While, in the lead-up to major elections, she has actively engaged in campaigning around the hamlets of Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district. While her husband and veteran politician Ajit Pawar, oversees the party's broader election strategy.



Baramati residents, familiar with the power couple, note Sunetra's significant role. Despite not expressing political ambitions for many years, Sunetra has been socially active in Baramati and has often taken charge in Ajit Pawar's absence, addressing local issues. Beyond her political involvement, Sunetra Pawar is the founder of the Environmental Forum of India, an NGO established in 2010. She played a crucial role in promoting the concept of eco-villages in India and serves as a trustee for the well-known educational institution Vidya Pratishthan. Additionally, she has been a think tank member of the World Entrepreneurship Forum in France since 2011, with Ajit Pawar actively endorsing her work in Baramati. Promotional vehicles featuring her photo and flex banners displaying images of the power couple are visible in the area.



Despite Supriya Sule representing the Baramati constituency for three consecutive terms since 2009, 2014, and 2019, voters may seek a change in the Lok Sabha constituency. The Pawar family stronghold in Baramati has faced divided opinions due to recent developments involving the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). While Sule held the Lok Sabha seat, experts suggest that ground-level work was predominantly carried out by Ajit Pawar.



Notably, voters in Baramati elected Ajit Pawar to the Lok Sabha in 1991, who resigned the same year to pave the way for his uncle Sharad Pawar to contest the by-poll. Since then, except for two years between 1994 and 1996, the Pawar family has consistently represented Baramati in Parliament. Baramati Lok Sabha constituency encompasses six assembly segments: Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, and Khadakwasla.



Further, he is determined to win the Baramati Lok Sabha seat to prove his worth and overcome the setback of his son's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



On the other hand, in a strategic move, Sharad Pawar has introduced a wildcard entry of Yugendra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's nephew, to support Supriya Sule's candidacy. Yugendra, considered a successor to the Pawar legacy, holds key positions in family-run organizations and educational institutions. This move not only counters Ajit Pawar's claims but also signals the existence of multiple successors to carry forward the Pawar family legacy.



Despite challenges from opponents, the Pawar family's deep-rooted connections and longstanding influence make it challenging for any non-Pawar candidate to break their hold on Baramati. The declining winning margin in previous elections indicates a shifting political landscape, but the Pawar family remains a formidable force. With political heavyweights like Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar keen to challenge Sharad Pawar's influence, the 2024 elections in Baramati promise to be a do-or-die battle for both coalitions.



