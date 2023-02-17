2024 elections will be exciting, says Tharoor

New Delhi: Predicting that the 2024 general elections will be “exciting”, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said if the Opposition by and large coalesces around one candidate in every constituency to take on the BJP, then the ruling party is going to face a “very tough time.”



Tharoor said it would not be easy for the BJP to replicate the pattern of 2019 when it swept or almost swept multiple states.

Asked if the Congress has to be the fulcrum of any Opposition alliance, the former Union minister said, “De facto it (Congress) is the only party other than the BJP with a national presence and arguably we have a stronger national presence in some parts of India than the BJP has, (examples being) my own state (Kerala), Tamil Nadu.”

There is no question that the Congress is a party with a national footprint, a historic legacy, presence pretty much everywhere and, therefore, inevitably it has to figure in any calculations of an Opposition front or an Opposition government in due course, Tharoor said.

“I think that the main lesson here of course, and we have seen from the last two elections which the BJP won with 31 and 37 per cent votes respectively, is that the divided Opposition plays into the BJP’s hand,” he said.

Stressing on Opposition unity, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said it could be in various forms such as a pre-poll alliance or choosing seats wisely so that as far as possible, the strongest Opposition candidate gets a clear run against the BJP rival, and the

final settlement left to after an election result.