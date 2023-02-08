2004-14 was a lost decade: PM Modi

In a stinging attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the trust reposed by crores of people was his protective shield which cannot be breached by abuse and allegations from his detractors.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in Lok Sabha, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts.

“But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India’s growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians,” Modi said, targeting the Opposition.

The Prime Minister said people know Modi has come to their help in times of crisis. “How will they agree with your abuses and allegations,” he told the Opposition.

“People trust in Modi not due to newspaper headlines or TV visuals but due to my years of dedication in the service of the people,” Modi said.

BJP members broke into chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ as the prime minister listed out the public welfare initiatives of his government. Opposition members raised the slogan of ‘Adani, Adani’ to counter the BJP members.

Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had targeted the government while raising the Adani-Hindenburg issue during the debate. The PM said the Opposition had wasted the past nine C