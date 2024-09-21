200-feet Gokulpuri drain reduced to 20-25 feet due to lack of desilting for years: LG Saxena

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, after visiting several areas in northeast Delhi, said the 200-feet Gokulpuri drain has been reduced to 20-25 feet due to lack of desilting for years. During the inspection of Gokulpuri, Khajuri, Bhajanpura, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar located in northeast Delhi, the same "messy face" of the country's capital was seen, he wrote on X. Another dimension of the helplessness of the people of Delhi was seen, he added. “The 200-feet Gokulpuri drain has been reduced to 20-25 feet due to lack of desilting for years,” he mentioned in the post. “Damaged roads filled with potholes, heaps of garbage, back-flowing sewer, waterlogging - the attached pictures of the area reveal Delhi’s truth. Hopefully, those responsible for this plight will look into the mirror,” he said.

He instructed the departments concerned and officials to start the remedial work on war-footing. Earlier this week, the LG visited west Delhi and claimed the "neglect and apathy" of the Delhi government forced residents of the city's western parts to live a life "worse than hell".